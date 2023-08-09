Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

STARR COUNTY, Texas – Alarming images that show gunmen believed to be members of a Mexican cartel coming across the U.S. southern border in Texas wearing body armor and carrying rifles have recently surfaced providing fodder to the argument that President Joe Biden’s border policy is nearly non-existent.

Sources within the law enforcement community told Fox News that the three men were seen Saturday evening on cameras in the Fronton area of Starr County. The men were spotted carrying rifles and wearing body armor as they moved through the brush.

Hence, Border Patrol agents, including the agency’s BORTAC tactical unit, were deployed to the area but the gunmen vanished.

In June, law enforcement personnel captured five suspect members of the Northeast Cartel in the same area.

The latest incident of border degradation occurred days after Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) drone operators in Eagle Pass spotted an armed smuggler in the area guiding a group of illegal immigrants across the Rio Grande while armed with a rifle.

In that case, the gunman was able to return to Mexico before he was captured.