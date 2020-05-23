A woman was arrested in Hawaii after she posted photos to social media of herself swimming at beaches in Laie and Hauula.

Alyza Alder, of Arizona, travelled to Hawaii on May 6th and defied the state’s quarantine order by posting photos of herself at the beach two days after arriving, officials said.

According to the New York Post, Alder was arrested Wednesday at a fast-food restaurant where she was working.

Somebody (maybe a Karen) reported Alder to authorities, who charged her for the violation. Her bail was set at $2,000.

Hawaii’s Attorney General Clare Connors had previously warned travelers about breaking the state’s 14-day self-quarantine order.

“If you come to Hawaii with the expectation that you can ignore the self-quarantine order, you very likely will be reported, arrested and end up in jail facing hefty fines,” Connors said in a statement.