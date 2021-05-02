Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















ASHWAUBENON, Wis. — Police in Wisconsin said they fatally shot a gunman who opened fire inside a casino in Green Bay, killing two and injuring a third in what has been described as a targeted shooting.

The shooting broke out at the Oneida Casino and prompted a massive law enforcement response, Fox 11 reported.

Brown County Sheriff’s Lt. Kevin Pawlak said investigators believe the gunman was targeting a specific person he was angry at, but the person wasn’t at the casino at the time.

The gunman “decided to still shoot some of the victim’s co-workers or friends, it appears,” Pawlak said.

Although two people were confirmed dead, the surviving victim was airlifted to a hospital in the Milwaukee area.

A witness told Fox 11 that he arrived at the casino’s parking lot and spotted people running from the location. The witness– who described the sound of rapid gunfire– said they saw about 50 to 60 police cars rushing to the scene.

The casino had a larger crowd than normal since Saturday was the running of the Kentucky Derby.

There's an active shooter situation at the Main Oneida Casino, please avoid that area. Several law enforcement agencies are on the scene to secure the property. We will update as information becomes available. — Oneida Nation (@OneidaNationWI) May 2, 2021

Videos posted on social media showed people fleeing into the parking lot, where multiple police vehicles can be seen with their lights flashing, according to Fox.