MILWAUKEE – A sheriff’s deputy in Wisconsin was shot multiple times after going into a foot pursuit that originated from a traffic stop. The suspect continued to flee the scene on foot after the shooting and law enforcement authorities are engaged in a manhunt.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop in the area of W. Adler and S. 68th Street in Milwaukee. As the stop was initiated, a passenger bolted from the vehicle on foot, and the deputy gave chase, Fox News reported.

While engaging in the foot pursuit near 64th and Adler, the deputy sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The deputy was conscious, breathing and receiving treatment at about 3:30 a.m., according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, which tweeted a “MAJOR INCIDENT ALERT.”

The driver and vehicle are in custody, according to the sheriff’s office, yet the gunman remains at large. The suspect is described as a male, black, with a skinny build who is wearing a black t-shirt and no coat, Fox 6 Milwaukee reported. There were no further details immediately available.

The sheriff’s office is receiving assistance from the Milwaukee and West Allis Police Departments as they search for the suspect.

A “shelter in place” notice has gone out to mobile phones in that part of Milwaukee and two schools in the area are going virtual today due to the manhunt.