STATESVILLE, N.C. – A man in North Carolina was collared this week on charges that he continuously sexually assaulted a family member over a three-year period of time.

William Ray Clark, 52, was identified as the perpetrator. He is facing 380 counts of child sex crimes, including first-degree statutory rape, Fox News reported.

The Criminal Investigations Division of the Statesville Police Department began an investigation and discovered the alleged sexual assaults had been ongoing for three years.

Detectives served a search warrant at the home located at 2166 Wexford Way and collected evidence, according to Statesville police.

After gathering corroborating evidence and statements from the victim and witnesses, police arrested Clark at the residence.

Clark faces charges that include first-degree statutory rape, indecent liberties and statutory sex offense with a child by an adult. He faces more than 70 counts on each charge, police said.

The age of the victim and the relationship to the suspect was not provided by police.

Law enforcement authorities took Clark before a judge who denied bond, since he is considered a danger to the public based upon the allegations, according to Fox.

Statesville is small town about 40 miles north of Charlotte.