ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A desperate Florida suspect is locked up after a multi-county crime spree that began with a carjacking in Hillsborough County and ended with his arrest in Gainesville following a violent chase, investigators said.

Dashcam video from the harrowing chase Monday, showed the suspect smashing into vehicles and swerving across lanes before getting clipped by law enforcement authorities while trying to escape on foot, Click Orlando reported.

Brandon Baker, 33, was reportedly involved in a separate carjacking prior to stealing the white box truck in Tampa around 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Footage shows troopers of the Florida Highway Patrol engaging in a harrowing chase to capture a dangerous suspect later identified as Brandon Baker. ( Alachua County Sheriff)

Although troopers tried to stop Baker, he would not yield as he hit the gas and sped along both residential streets and highways with several officers from multiple counties taking part in the chase.

Brandon Baker is accused of stealing a white box after earlier carjacking another vehicle. ( Alachua County Sheriff)

Dashcam footage of the chase shows Baker bouncing off several vehicles while weaving dangerously across busy lanes of traffic.

The video shows him shearing the bumper off a police unit at one point during the pursuit, which lasted 30 minutes, according to the New York Post.

Brandon Baker is charged with several crimes. ( Alachua County Sheriff Office)

Baker bailed from the truck about 7:30 a.m. at a Gainesville intersection and attempted to elude pursuing officers on foot when he ran directly into the path of an approaching police unit. The desperado was no match for the police SUV as he went flailing into the air upon impact.

Nevertheless, Baker continued to resist before finally being subdued and handcuffed.

Baker, of Riverview, was booked at the Alachua County Jail. Thus far, charges include grand theft of a motor vehicle, five counts of aggravated battery on an LEO and three counts of leaving the scene of a hit-and-run involving property damage, Click Orlando reported.

However, he is also expected to be tagged with more crimes filed by the Tampa Police Department.

