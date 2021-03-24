Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















New York City – An man was caught on police bodycam video going on a vile, racist rant at an Asian-American NYPD detective during a protest in Manhattan. The 16 year veteran of the NYPD was assigned to the protest on March 11th when a protester approached him and began spewing anti-Asian slurs, according to sources with knowledge of the incident.

“Suck a dog’s d—k, p—-y. Then cook it and eat it in front of your mother,” the man tells the cop, according to footage of the shocking incident obtained by The Post.

He goes on to tell the officer to have “a goddamn tea party,” before repeating the word “soy sauce” in a mocking accent.

The coward ends his hateful message by asking the officer if he was going to put it on the “lunch special.”

Paul DiGiacomo, president of the Detectives’ Endowment Association, said the incident was “disgusting and despicable” — but also “not at all surprising.”

“This is the sad reality that police have to deal with and feckless politicians have invited,” the union head said.