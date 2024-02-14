Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

The details in the shooting that took place in the area of the Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade are still emerging but one of the suspected gunman was apprehended by fans at the event.

Wild video shows Kansas City fans tackling an individual they obviously suspected of being one of the parade shooters. Even if they were wrong, the split decision to put your life on the line to save others is heroic. Good for them. pic.twitter.com/Syr3EELdn2 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 14, 2024

The suspect reportedly was still in possession of a handgun when he was taken out.

NEW: Man tackled and arrested following the shooting outside of Union Station at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade. At the moment, reports say that one person has died and about 10 others were injured. One of the bystanders in the video could be heard saying: "We tackled… pic.twitter.com/AMUh4Sjbw9 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 14, 2024

The below video shows three subjects being taken into custody. Details have not emerged on who they are and what they were arrested for.

3 black teens being arrested in Kansas City outside of Union Station. This story to disappear in 3…2…1… pic.twitter.com/E2Zm4B3dTX — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) February 14, 2024