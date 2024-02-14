Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Police are investigating a reported shooting at the victory rally for the Kansas City Chiefs at Union Station.

The Kansas City Fire Department confirmed a shooting happened and is calling it a “fluid situation.”

Video depicted numerous police officers running towards Union Station as the shots were being fired.

Seriously, if this The active shooter situation at the Chiefs Super Bowl #ChiefsParade at Union Station in Kansas City wasn't happening live on X social, I'd think someone set this up on a film set, it looks exactly like what we'd do in #Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/2DtBszgI3k — Randy Dreammaker (@randydreammaker) February 14, 2024

Kansas City police say shots were fired west of Union Station, and “several people” were struck.

KMBC reported that at least two armed people have been detained. Sources tell Law Officer that police are looking for a third suspect and local businesses are currently on lock down.

Sources tell Law Officer that 1 victim was killed and 9 were injured in the shooting. ABC News is reporting that 5 of the victims are in critical condition.

Local media reports that ambulances left the scene, with some of them arriving at the Children’s Hospital.

Video has emerged that allegedly shows one of the suspects being taken down by fans that had gathered for the parade.

Breaking Video of Heroic Kansas City fans tackling one of the shooters pic.twitter.com/cAxL9Kox8d — Fantasy Fanatics (@FFB_Fanatics) February 14, 2024