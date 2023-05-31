Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

May 31, 2023

SAYREVILLE, N.J. – A Virginia man has been arrested for the February murder of a Republican councilwoman in New Jersey who was gunned down in her vehicle near her residence.

Rashid Ali Bynum, 28, of Chesapeake City, Virginia, is facing murder charges in the shooting death of 30-year-old Eunice Dwumfour. She was shot and killed shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 when her Nissan SUV was riddled with gunfire.

Dwumfour was a Republican councilwoman from Sayreville, New Jersey, and also a former EMT and active in her local church.

Witnesses heard between six and nine gunshots – and then the sound of the slain woman’s vehicle slamming into a row of parked cars. The gunman fired into her window before fleeing on foot, Fox News Digital reported.

Bynum was taken into custody at his home in Chesapeake City, Virginia, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. He was arrested with assistance from local police and the FBI.