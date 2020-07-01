Democrats in the Virginia state Senate have proposed reducing the charge for assaulting a police officer from a felony to a misdemeanor according to the Fort Hunt Herald.

The proposal comes with a number of other police reforms including the banning of no-knock warrants, banning chokeholds, requiring police to warn before shooting, and creating a “duty to intervene” for officers who see other officers committing acts of misconduct.

Currently, assaulting a police officer is a Class 6 felony that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of six months of confinement. The Democrats’ proposal would “defelonize” the offense and make it only a misdemeanor.

“The deaths of Floyd, [Ahmaud] Arbery and [Breonna] Taylor have awoken Americans and Virginians to long-standing problems in policing in America,” Virginia Senate Democrats said in a statement. “After people are arrested, additional damage is done by a criminal justice system that has been streamlined to produce convictions and punishment instead of rehabilitation and justice.”