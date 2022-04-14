Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ELIZABETH, N.J. – A New Jersey man ruthlessly ran over a woman multiple times in a vehicular assault following a fender-bender, alarming video shows.

The stunning footage taken Tuesday by a witness in Elizabeth shows the moment Vincent Jean, 56, drove his silver Mitsubishi SUV over the 23-year-old victim after they had a minor traffic collision nearby, Union County authorities said Wednesday.

Jean attempted to flee after the crash, but then redirected his automobile, blared his horn, and took aim at the screaming young woman who was taking pictures of his SUV in order to provide details to law enforcement personnel, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said in a statement, the New York Post reported.

“At that point, the suspect drove his car directly at the victim and she began to run onto the lawn to avoid being struck,” Daniel said. “The suspect drove onto the lawn and struck the victim, then drove over her before backing up and deliberately running her over a second time.”

After the vehicular assault, Jean fled in his SUV, Daniel said.

A horrified witness yelled at Jean to stop the unconscionable act, but to no avail, the footage shows.

“Stop!” the witness screamed. “What the f–k! What the f–k!”

The victim was transported to a local hospital. She is listed in critical condition, Daniel said.

Police later caught the suspect on Tuesday as he sat in his damaged SUV in Elizabeth, the Post reported.

Vincent Jean was charged with first-degree attempted murder and third-degree assault by auto. ( Elizabeth Police Department)

Jean was booked at the Union County Jail. He is charged with first-degree attempted murder and third-degree assault by auto.