Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Miami Beach, Florida – Video has been released of police shooting a knife wielding suspect inside a Victoria’s Secret as he held a mother and daughter hostage.

Darien Young, 29, violently grabbed the terrified pair after he was caught shoplifting lingerie from the Lincoln Road and Jerrson Avenue store, officials said.

Young had escaped custody just a week earlier in New Hampshire.

Video depicts the suspect grasping one of his victims by the neck while huddling behind the store’s checkout counter.

The woman’s daughter stands close by with her hands clasped in prayer.

Young repeatedly shouted “I’m gonna kill her, I’m gonna kill her, don’t make me hurt her don’t make me hurt her,” a witness told Local 10.

The suspect appears to shake his head “no” as the responding officer tries to reason with the desperate man.

“Put it down man, please put it down,” the cop said with his handgun at his hip.

At one point, Young released the older woman and grabbed onto her daughter.

Ultimately, the Miami Beach cop fired at Young in order to save the victims.

Young was rushed to a nearby hospital’s trauma unit in critical condition but died several hours later.

The mother and daughter pair are safe, police said.

Young was incarcerated on drug charges, falsifying physical evidence and receiving stolen property, the state DOC said.

It is unclear how or why Young had made the 1,500-mile trek to Miami Beach or why he was stealing lingerie from Victoria’s Secret.