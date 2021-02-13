Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

















Nashville, NC – A North Carolina sheriff’s office is asking es-lovers who may not be too happy with their former partners to turn them in with outstanding warrants. The agency is calling it a “Valentine’s Day Weekend Special.”

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office announced the “special” on its Facebook page last Thursday, asking residents who know someone with an outstanding warrant to turn them in

Did you know?

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is now offering a Valentine’s Day Weekend Special!

Do you have an ex-Valentine and know they have outstanding warrants? Give us a call (252) 459-4121 with their location and we’ll take care of the rest.

This Valentine’s Day Weekend Special starts off with a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in our luxurious [5-star] accommodations, and this special is capped off with a special Valentine’s dinner.

We know this special is so incredible that you may be tempted to provide additional referrals. We don’t blame you, this special is too sweet to pass up. Operators are standing by!

The post went viral with over 7,000 shares and for the most part, the audience loved it.

Not everyone thought the ideas was cute.

Our take is more people need to relax plus consider the hypocrisy. The post is so obviously done for fun, if someone does not see that, that is their problem.

