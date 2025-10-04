Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Chicago – U.S. Border Patrol agents shot an armed woman in Chicago after an angry mob tried to attack the law enforcement officers.

The group of agents were conducting their routine patrol near 39th Place and South Kedzie Avenue in the city’s South Side “when they were attacked and rammed by vehicles and boxed in by 10 cars,” DHS said.

“The officers exited their trapped vehicle, when a suspect tried to run them over, forcing the officers to fire defensively,” according to DHS, which called the incident “an evolving situation” and noted FBI agents were currently on the scene.

The suspect, who is a U.S. citizen, was armed with a semi-automatic weapon, a department spokeswoman said.

The woman was already known to the federal agency for allegedly publicly identifying agents and encouraging people to attack them, according to McLaughlin, who said the woman was already on Customs and Border Protection’s radar.

“The armed woman was named in a CBP intelligence bulletin last week for doxing agents and posting online ‘Hey to all my gang let’s f–k those mother f–kers up, don’t let them take anyone,’” DHS wrote on X.

