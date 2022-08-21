Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MIAMI – An unlicensed wrong-way driver killed five people on a Florida expressway when his car smashed head-on into another vehicle, according to the Miami Herald.

Maiky Simeon, 30, was driving an Infiniti sedan east in the westbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway near Miami about 4:30 a.m. Saturday when he collided head-on into a Honda sedan.

Authorities said there were four women and one man between the ages of 18 to 25 in the Honda. They were all killed in the crash. Their identities have not been released.

Simeon was airlifted to Ryder Trauma with serious injuries. He remains hospitalized and is listed in stable condition.

#TrafficAlert: The westbound lanes of State Road 826 are currently shutdown. Troopers are on scene investigating a fatal traffic crash. Motorists are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/6JdSXq3wVG — FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) August 20, 2022

Investigators are reconstructing the crash we well as trying to determined where Simeon was prior to the collision, the New York Post reported.

Simeon has not been in possession of a valid driver’s license since 2014, when he was arrested for driving 109 miles per hour, according to the Miami Herald.

Maiky Simeon has not had a valid driver’s license since 2014. ( Florida Highway Patrol)

Despite being unlicensed, records show that he continued to drive and accrue traffic violations, including speeding, running red lights and failing to yield at an intersection.

Simeon also had three criminal traffic charges for knowingly driving without a license and unlawful use of tags in 2016.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...