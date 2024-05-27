Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

FORT WORTH, Texas – The golf world has been mourning after two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday, and was found dead on Saturday.

At the outset of his death on Saturday, details had been scarce. However, Murray’s family has shed more light on the tragic situation, The Western Journal reported.

On Sunday, Murray’s family confirmed that the PGA pro died by suicide.

JUST IN: The parents of PGA tour golfer Grayson Murray have confirmed that their son took his own life. Murray took his life after he withdrew on Friday during the second round of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. “We would like to thank the PGA Tour and the entire world of… pic.twitter.com/bBeZiAJdbI — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 26, 2024

Murray’s father and mother, Eric and Terry Murray, released a statement that was shared by the PGA Tour, revealing that Murray had taken his own life. The statement is included below:

We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone. It’s surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It’s a nightmare. We have so many questions that have no answers. But one. Was Grayson loved? The answer is yes. By us, his brother Cameron, his sister Erica, all of his extended family, by his friends, by his fellow players and – it seems – by many of you who are reading this. He was loved and he will be missed. We would like to thank the PGA TOUR and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support. Life wasn’t always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now. Please respect our privacy as we work through this incredible tragedy, and please honor Grayson by being kind to one another. If that becomes his legacy, we could ask for nothing else. Thank you.

The statement did not elaborate on how Murray had taken his own life.

Professional golfer Grayson Murray died by suicide yesterday. He struggled with alcoholism and mental health issues for years. In January he won his second PGA Tour event, the Sony Open in Hawaii. During the press conference after the tournament, instead of letting him celebrate… pic.twitter.com/Dkps3eBiiF — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 26, 2024

Players are wearing red and black ribbons on Sunday at the @CSChallengeFW to honor Grayson Murray. Murray wore the colors of his hometown Carolina Hurricanes, when competing on Sundays. His family requested that ribbons with the same colors be worn Sunday. ❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/zS3V0pwW0N — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 26, 2024

When Murray withdrew from competition at the Charles Schwab Challenge on Friday, the Tour had attributed the withdrawal to an undisclosed illness, according to ESPN.

“I am at a loss for words,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said. “The PGA Tour is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.”

“To see the devastation on the faces of every player coming in is really difficult to see and really just profound,” Monahan said. “Grayson was a remarkable player, but he was a very courageous man. I’ve always loved that about him.”

Murray’s management company, GSE Worldwide, said it was heartbroken, the Associated Press reported.

“We will hold off on commenting until we learn further details, but our heart aches for his family, his friends and all who loved him during this very difficult time,” GSE said in a statement.

Murray was ranked No. 58 in the world following a tie for 43rd in the PGA Championship last week at Valhalla.

His PGA victories came this year at the Sony Open and as a rookie in 2017 at the Barbasol Championship.