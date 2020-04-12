What do you do when your son is about to turn 3 years old but your family is quarantined with stay at home orders due to COVID-19.

For Dakota Simmons, she knew what her son would want.

Dakota asked on social media if anyone knew a Tulsa Police officer that could drive by their home and wish their son a Happy Birthday.

On Sunday, that wish came true in a big way.

Wow a big thank you to Tulsa Police Department as well! Definitely a birthday to remember!! I’ll definitely never be able to out do this birthday 🤣 Posted by Dakota Simmons on Sunday, April 12, 2020

Multiple Tulsa Police officers drove by with lights on. Some gave waves and others gave the smiling boy gifts.

Dakota said it correctly on social media….”Definitely a birthday to remember!!”

Indeed it was.