ATLANTA – A high ranking Transportation Security Administration (TSA) official has been arrested on an outstanding felony warrant at an airport in Atlanta, according to local reports.

TSA Assistant Federal Security Director Maxine McManaman was identified as the official who was taken into custody. She was arrested in Atlanta by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Dec. 28, Fox News Digital reported.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office in Florida posted the warrant for McManaman’s arrest. She and an alleged accomplice, identified as Delroy Chambers Sr., are accused of exploiting a relative who is suffering from dementia by falsifying documents in their respective names, according to Port St. Lucie Police.

Investigators said that McManaman and Chambers forged signatures on a quitclaim deed transferring ownership of a property in the relative’s name over to themselves. Once the bogus signatures were in place, the property was fraudulently transferred to the duo.

However, the victimized relative whose property was transferred to McManaman and Chambers reportedly could not have actually signed the quitclaim deed, since this person was in Atlanta on the date listed, law enforcement authorities noted, not where the documents were signed.

McManaman is facing a third-degree felony charge of forgery. She was reportedly arrested after arriving at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on an incoming international flight on Dec. 28, Fox reported.

McManaman has been employed by TSA since November 2002. She is presently assigned as the assistant federal security director at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which is where she was taken into custody.

Since her arrest, McManaman has been placed on unspecified leave, according to local reports.

“TSA holds its employees to the highest professional and ethical standards and has no tolerance for misconduct on or off duty,” a TSA spokesperson said in the statement to FOX 5 Atlanta. “Any employee who fails to meet our fundamental ethical standards is held accountable.”

McManaman is currently being held at Clayton County Jail in Jonesboro, Georgia.

