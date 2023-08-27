Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign has raised a record-breaking $7.1 million in fundraising after surrendering to the Fulton County Jail late Thursday.

Trump became the first president in U.S. history to have a mug shot taken after being processed at the jail in Atlanta, Georgia.

$4.18 million was raised on Friday alone, making it the most his campaign has ever made in a single day, according to Politico. The campaign immediately began profiting off of merchandise and items of the mug shot and the tagline “NEVER SURRENDER.” The items include shirts, bumper stickers, posters and beverage coolers.

Politico reported that the campaign has brought in $20 million in the last three weeks as Trump got hit with a third indictment overseen by Department of Justice (DOJ) Special Counsel Jack Smith over his alleged attempt to overturn the election on January 6, 2021.