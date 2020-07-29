PLAINSBORO, N.J. — A veteran Trenton police officer took his own life in a parking lot Wednesday, officials said.

Sgt. Daniel Pagnotta, a 21-year-veteran of the department, died Wednesday morning in Plainsboro, according to a city spokesman.

“Beloved by everyone in the Trenton Police Department, he was devoted to Trenton and police work,” Mayor Reed Gusciora said in a statement, reported nj.com.

The statement described Pagnotta as a devoted husband and father of two who loved soccer and making people laugh. His father, also named Dan, is a retired Trenton police officer.

“Dan was proud to continue a legacy of law enforcement in his family,” Gusciora said. “Dan and his family are on our minds and in our hearts. He will be dearly missed.”