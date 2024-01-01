Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

We love leadership books here at Law Officer and we wanted to give you a great start to 2024 with a list of our favorites. Click on each book for additional details.

Anything by Simon Sinek is worth your time but we love “Start With Why.” The job is a marathon and with all marathons you must constantly assess why you are doing it. This book will help.

Leading from the front is a huge theme in one of the best leadership books we have ever read. Read it, listen to it and adopt it…You won’t be disappointed.

It won’t take you long to get inspired by Stan Partlow. If you read a lot of leadership books, it doesn’t take long to realize that there aren’t many new ideas to the topic but that is different with “Leading Relentlessly.” It’s an impressive book that will surely make you a better person and leader.





One of the most unique and powerful leadership books for law enforcement, we believe that “The Courageous Police Leader” by Dr. Travis Yates could change everything you thought you knew about leadership. We will warn you…this one isn’t for the faint of heart. If you hate the direction of leadership in your agency, this books explains what you are likely going through in a way that none other can.

You may not have heard of this powerful book but it’s the best we have seen on how leadership impacts training. It’s not fancy but it will be a huge help for you.

This isn’t technically a leadership book but it weaves a tale that every leader needs to be aware of. When politics meets policing, some very bad things can occur and Liz Collin, an award winning journalist, tells a story of horror and what politicians and weak police leaders can do to their community and the entire world.

Wellness is the topic of the year but that doesn’t mean it’s not important. First time author Chad Bruckner brings the house in this book that aligns culture, wellness, and leadership like we have never seen before. You are going to hear a lot more about Chad in the coming years so you might as well get his book now.

Relax, you may have thought we left out this classic by Dr. Jack Enter. “Challenging The Law Enforcement Organization” has been out for decades but it was recently updated and the popularity to this day shows just how relevant the book remains today. Dr. Enter has accomplished what every author dreams of…to remain relevant years later. This book certainly is and if you don’t have it, wake up and buy it.