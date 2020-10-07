A Las Vegas dad was arrested after he refused to break the window of his new car to save his dying toddler, authorities said.

As reported by the New York Post, Sidney Deal, 27, flagged down officers after he left his 1-year-old daughter, Sayah Deal, in a hot car Monday afternoon with the keys inside.

The officers offered to break the window, call a tow truck or get a locksmith, but Deal refused.

After several minutes, the officers smashed the window and pulled out the unresponsive girl, who died at the scene.

The cause of death is pending, but authorities believe she had been trapped in the car for more than an hour.

Detectives interviewed Deal’s brother, who was called saying his brother had accidentally locked Sayah in the car.

Deal’s brother told police he was confused by the call and quickly headed to his home.

When he got there, the brother immediately wrapped his shirt around his hand and offered to punch out the window, authorities said.

But Deal stopped him and claimed he didn’t have enough money to fix a broken window.

Deal’s girlfriend told police that he wanted to call his insurance company on the cost for fixing the window but after calling, he told her to hang up when he didn’t agree with the price quoted for a tow truck.

Deal was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of child abuse or neglect causing substantial bodily harm.

He is being held on $20,000 bond.