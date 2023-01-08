Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Law enforcement authorities in Florida collared two thieves last weekend after one of them made a 911 call, apparently hoping for a ride to the airport from a home they were reportedly burglarizing.

Deputies arrived at the residence in question last Saturday after receiving a 911 call from within in which no one actually spoke. Upon arrival, law enforcement personnel entered the home through an unlocked door. Once inside the house they discovered a man and his girlfriend. Neither person had any apparent ties to the property, according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The male suspect was simply identified as “Martin.” The female was identified as “Liz.” A deputy recognized Martin from a surveillance video taken at a Dollar General that had been burglarized earlier in the day, the sheriff’s office noted.

Martin was taken into custody for both the commercial and residential burglaries. Liz was arrested for the residential crime, the Daily Caller reported.

Two people in Florida are in jail after deputies say one of them made a 911 call to get help with moving their belongings from a home they were burglarizing. Deputies did help them and gave them a ride to the "Polk Pokey," police wrote on Facebook. https://t.co/5kkfnHqnvo — AP Oddities (@AP_Oddities) January 3, 2023

Investigators discovered Liz was the one who had made the 911 call, according to PCSO’s press statement. She reportedly told officicals she called 911 since she wanted law enforcement to “assist her and Martin with moving their belongings from the house (the one they were burglarizing).” The couple sought a ride to the airport so they could travel to New York for the weekend.

“Deputies DID help them with their belongings, and DID give them a ride, but it wasn’t to the airport…it was to the Polk Pokey. And they are welcome to stay there all weekend long. The Polk Pokey is much better than New York anyway,” PCSO concluded.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...