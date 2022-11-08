Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BELLEVUE, Wash. – A thief in Washington was caught on video trying to flee a store with luxury goods only to run into a plate glass window and knock himself out, according to authorities.

The bold daytime heist occurred at a Louis Vuitton store in Bellevue, Washington. The 17-year-old suspect grabbed $18,0000 worth of handbags off of the display then ran right into the window near the front of the business. He knocked himself unconscious in the process, Outkick reported.

Prosecutors said the teen, whose name was withheld due to his age, was part of a retail crime theft ring. More than 50 repeat offenders have been arrested in Bellevue for retail robbery and shoplifting. The county has charged 59 organized retail theft cases so far this year, KOMO News reported.

“Brazen is the perfect word for it,” said Bellevue Police Captain Rob Spingler.

The crime trend in Bellevue has made it difficult for businesses to operate. One business owner talked about the impact of large thefts while questioning what the criminals face when they’re caught and arrested, FOX 17 reported.

“It’s just not okay, it isn’t, something that needs to be done,” said Penny Pahl. “We put our blood and sweat into our businesses and for someone to just be so brazen to walk into our business and take what we work our whole life for? It is taking away our livelihood.”

“If these guys are caught, they go to court, they go through the process, but what are the repercussions?” asked Pahl.