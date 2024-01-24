Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

INDIANAPOLIS – The Housing for Heroes Act of 2023 (H.R. 6863) would provide a greater number of law enforcement officers with a more affordable path to home ownership by easing restrictions on the Good Neighbor Next Door (GNND) program. The bill was introduced by Rep. Michael Lawler (NY-17) last month and has been referred to the House Committee on Financial Services. The bill’s text can be found here.

Full-time sworn law enforcement officers currently qualify to purchase a single-family property — home, townhouse, or condominium — at 50% off the list price through the GNND, sponsored by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). To qualify for this discount, the home must be a HUD-owned property located in a Federally designated revitalization area. The Federal government assigns revitalization areas based on a neighborhood’s overall household income, homeownership rate, and foreclosure rate.

The Housing for Heroes Act would expand on this program by removing the residency requirement. If enacted, an officer would still be eligible to purchase a discounted HUD property through the GNND program, even if it isn’t in a revitalization area.

Other elements of the GNND would remain intact. For example, buyers would still be required to sign a note for the second half of the mortgage, which is forgiven after 36 months. There would also be no income or credit requirements, and the buyer wouldn’t have to be a first-time homeowner.

Homes available through HUD are foreclosures, so depending on the condition of the property, the buyer may have to invest in additional renovations. There is also a limited number of HUD homes available, which increases competition. When multiple buyers are interested in the same property, a winner is chosen via a random lottery system.

Even with these considerations, the Housing for Heroes Act is worthy of being enacted. “Affording a home in today’s market can be a struggle for police officers, especially in cities where salaries haven’t kept pace,” said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director, National Police Association. “The Housing for Heroes Act would open up a path to homeownership for police officers who may be struggling financially,” she adds.

We thank Rep. Lawler for introducing The Housing for Heroes Act of 2023 and urge Congress to pass it.

About The National Police Association: The National Police Association is a 501(c)3 non-profit Educational/Advocacy organization. For additional information visit NationalPolice.org.