INDIANAPOLIS — The National Police Association (NPA) filed an amicus brief in support of an injunction against Oregon’s Ballot Measure 114.

In a quick response to the Supreme Court of the United States decision affirming 2nd Amendment rights in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen, the state of Oregon defiantly and deliberately passed a ballot measure designed to eviscerate civil rights in Oregon.

The NPA notes that many Sheriff’s departments across the Nation (including in Oregon) have announced that they will refuse to enforce the recent wave of weapons restrictions passed in defiance of the U.S. Supreme Court. The NPA believes it is important to support courts in setting bright lines in striking down such laws to avoid placing law enforcement officers in the untenable position of being bound to uphold laws they know are unconstitutional under either their state constitution, the U.S., or both.

The new law, Ballot Measure 114, requires a permit from local police (which may be impossible to get) just to apply for permission from the State Police simply to buy a firearm. It also outlaws the most common firearms ammunition magazines. These are the magazines that come standard with most modern firearms. The measure limits magazines to 10 rounds. Police officers, who are defending themselves from the same criminals as civilians, carry more, showing why prohibiting civilians from using magazines with more than 10 rounds is unconscionable as well as a violation of the Oregon (and U.S.) constitution.

Attorney James L. Buchal stated, “The memorandum filed by the National Police Association emphasizes the results of police experience in using larger capacity magazines to fight crime, and police knowledge concerning the role of citizen heroes armed with such weapons in providing an important supplement to police efforts. The National Police Association continues to believe that a focus on disarming law-abiding Americans, rather than punishing criminals with weapons, is fundamentally misguided as well as unconstitutional.”

The National Police Association is represented by James L. Buchal of Murphy & Buchal LLP. The suit is brought by Gun Owners of America, Inc., Gun Owners Foundation, Joseph Arnold, and Cliff Asmussen. The defendants are Gov. Kate Brown, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, and Oregon State Police Superintendent Terri Davie in their official capacities. The case is before the Oregon Supreme Court.

The NPA’s amicus can be viewed here.

The National Police Association (NPA) is a 501(c)3 Educational/Advocacy non-profit organization. For additional information visit NationalPolice.org.

This article originally appeared at the National Police Association.