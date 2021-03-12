A monumental task in the trial of Derek Chauvin is finding an impartial jury. In what has no doubt been the highest profile police incident in history makes the task of selecting a jury one of the most difficult in the history of the American Criminal Justice System. The judge, the prosecution and the defense need to find 14 people – including 12 jurors and two alternates – who they believe can deliver a fair verdict in the case.While there is no way 14 people exist anywhere that haven’t seen the video, the focus is finding 14 people that can set what they have seen and been told aside, let go of their current opinion and rely on the evidence that will come.
Judge Peter Cahill can dismiss any juror “for cause” if he believes they cannot be an impartial juror. However, if he does not, the defense and the prosecution each have a limited number of “peremptory strikes” to use to eliminate people without a specific cause. On Thursday, the third day of potential juror questioning, the judge confirmed that six jurors have been seated. Three are white, one is multiracial, one is Black and one is Hispanic.
Here is what we know about each juror. The information we are publishing came from them on the stand and was broadcast on television. Some of their physical descriptions came from pool reporters and that information has been published in the media.
JUROR #2
Juror #2 is a white man in his 20s or 30s, from Minneapolis. He described himself as a chemist, passionate about his work, and logical. He said he did not see the video the incident but has seen photographs. He said that he has some knowledge of the case, and talked about visiting 38th and Chicago, the intersection where Floyd died. When asked about his feelings on Black Lives Matter, he said he supports the movement and the message but not the “organization.”
“I support the message that every life should matter equally,” he said. “I don’t think the organization necessarily stands for that.”
Neither the defense nor the prosecution tried to strike him, and he was seated.
JUROR #9
Juror #9 is multi-racial and in her 20s or 30s who originally grew up in northern Minnesota. When asked about her availability, she said she can set everything aside because “this is more important.” She said she was “super excited” to be summoned for jury duty and believes it is her civic duty. She said in her questionnaire that she watched the video of Floyd’s death one time, and she has a “somewhat negative” view of Chauvin. But she said she feels she can make an impartial decision based on the evidence.
She said she believes that both Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter have turned into marketing schemes. Juror #9 has an uncle who is a police officer, and the prosecution questioned her about this. She said she has no regular contact with him except holiday gatherings or when she gets a ticket. She said having a family member in law enforcement will not affect her impartiality.
JUROR #19
Juror #19 is a white man in his 30s. He described himself as honest and straightforward. He said he works in client services and has to resolve conflicts frequently. He describes himself as using more facts than emotions. He said his view of Chauvin is “somewhat negative” because he did not attempt to resuscitate Floyd, but said he can weigh both sides and will have no problem finding Chauvin not guilty if the state does not meet the burden of proof. He said he has watched the bystander video two or three times, but not in full.
Juror #19 said he has a “friend of a friend” who is a Minneapolis Police Department K9 officer, but that he hasn’t seen him since the COVID-19 pandemic started. He said that relationship would not affect his verdict. He said he supports Black Lives Matter in a general context and has some unfavorable views of Blue Lives Matter.
JUROR #20
Juror #20 is a white man in his late 30s or 40s. He described himself as a devoted father who is into sports and music. He has seen the bystander video of Floyd’s death two or three times. He said in his questionnaire that Floyd “seemed under the influence and somewhat unruly” and that when he sees someone in handcuffs, “they’re in handcuffs for a reason.” He said he has a cousin who was a law enforcement officer previously, but hasn’t seen him in two years. He said he would be more likely to believe a law enforcement officer than another person, but during the trial he would be able to assess each witness on their own.
He has a very favorable opinion of Black Lives Matter, and an unfavorable opinion of Blue Lives Matter. He did state that he supported law enforcement and did believe that there is systemic racism in the criminal justice system, and that people are treated differently due to their skin color.
JUROR #27
Juror #27 is a black man in his 30s or 40s and came to the United States fourteen years ago. He works in IT and manages several people at work. He did say that he was anxious about potentially being a juror but believes it is his civic duty. He said he has discussed George Floyd’s death with his friends and wife, and talked about “how it could have been me or anyone else.” He said all lives matter, but he believes Black Lives Matter more because they are marginalized.
He does not support defunding the police, because in order for police to make the community safe, “they have to have the right funds.”
JUROR #36
Juror #36 was described as Hispanic and in his late 20s to mid 30s. The man is a “route driver” and was formerly a manager. He described himself as a family man. He loves to listen to podcasts while driving, including true crime. He said in his questionnaire that he has a “very negative” view of Derek Chauvin. The prosecution asked the man about a questionnaire answer where he said he had neutral feelings about George Floyd, but believed that if he had complied with officers, “that wouldn’t have happened.”
He told both attorneys he could put any opinions aside and listen to all the facts before making a decision. Nelson specifically asked the man if he could follow the law and the judge’s instructions, even if he did not agree with them morally. The man said that he could.
Photo Source: Twitter @JackPosobiec