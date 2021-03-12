A monumental task in the trial of Derek Chauvin is finding an impartial jury. In what has no doubt been the highest profile police incident in history makes the task of selecting a jury one of the most difficult in the history of the American Criminal Justice System. The judge, the prosecution and the defense need to find 14 people – including 12 jurors and two alternates – who they believe can deliver a fair verdict in the case.While there is no way 14 people exist anywhere that haven’t seen the video, the focus is finding 14 people that can set what they have seen and been told aside, let go of their current opinion and rely on the evidence that will come.

Judge Peter Cahill can dismiss any juror “for cause” if he believes they cannot be an impartial juror. However, if he does not, the defense and the prosecution each have a limited number of “peremptory strikes” to use to eliminate people without a specific cause. On Thursday, the third day of potential juror questioning, the judge confirmed that six jurors have been seated. Three are white, one is multiracial, one is Black and one is Hispanic.

Here is what we know about each juror. The information we are publishing came from them on the stand and was broadcast on television. Some of their physical descriptions came from pool reporters and that information has been published in the media.