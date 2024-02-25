Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

We felt optimistic when Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Director Peters to oversee the Bureau of Prisons. Peters came from the labor-friendly State of Oregon and was appointed under the self-described “most union-friendly President ever.” Unfortunately, that proved to be false, and hard-working union members are fleeing Thomson Federal Prison at a rapid rate.

I stand before you today not just as an advocate for the staff I am privileged to represent but as a witness to a crisis that threatens the very fabric of our institution. The decisions made by Director Colette Peters have brought us to a critical juncture, one that endangers the safety of our employees and the inmates under our care. The heart of our frustration lies in removing a 25% retention bonus for union members while BOP managerial staff continues to receive it.

This crisis did not emerge overnight. In 2020, with the support of Senators Dick Durbin, Tammy Duckworth, and former Congresswoman Cheri Bustos we secured critical pay increases that were vital for bolstering our workforce and ensuring the safety and rehabilitation of those we house inside the building. However, the recent actions by Director Peters have not only nullified these efforts but have led to a dire exodus of dedicated staff, leaving us with over 100 vacant positions and a significant reduction in our ability to rehabilitate inmates.

The implications of these decisions extend far beyond the walls of Thomson Federal Prison. Our capacity to maintain security, provide necessary services, and implement crucial rehabilitation programs like the First Step Act is severely compromised. This act is essential for reducing recidivism and aiding the reintegration of inmates into society, yet its success is contingent upon a stable and committed staff.

A concerning lack of engagement and transparency has marked the approach taken by Director Peters in addressing this crisis. Misleading Congress by attributing the removal of the retention bonus to an expiration related to a mission change while overlooking the stark reality of our staffing emergency is misleading and disheartening. Furthermore, her admission of being unaware of the number of vacant officer positions highlights a disconnect that cannot be overlooked.

The decision to cut the retention bonus, particularly during a time of year that should be marked by goodwill and support, has opened a chasm of discontent and uncertainty among our ranks. This, coupled with the decision to introduce 1,000 new inmates into an already overburdened system without considering the well-being of the staff or the inmates, is a decision that baffles and concerns me deeply.

As we face this unprecedented challenge, I call upon Attorney General Garland and the Biden/Harris Administration to reconsider their stance and engage in meaningful dialogue with us. The reinstatement of the retention bonus for union members, comprehensive measures to address our staffing shortages, and a genuine commitment to the safety and rehabilitation of our inmates are not just requests—they are necessities for the restoration of Thomson Federal Prison.

The crisis we face is a testament to the need for informed, responsive, and accountable leadership. It is a call to action for all involved to come together, to listen, and to act decisively for the betterment of our facility and those we serve.

We implore the Biden/Harris administration to step in and share our commitment to the principles of justice and rehabilitation that form the cornerstone of our mission at Thomson Federal Prison.

Jon Zumkehr, President

AFGE Local 4070

This message reflects the concerns and position of AFGE Local 4070 at Thomson Federal Prison and seeks to highlight the urgent need for action and dialogue.

Jon Zumkehr, president of Local 4070 representing employees at the Thomson Federal Prison in Thomson Illinois, has been named AFGE’s 2021 Law Enforcement Officer of the year for his amazing work on pay, staffing, and health and safety of employees at his facility and Bureau of Prisons-wide.