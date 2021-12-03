Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Mesquite, Texas – A Mesquite Police officer is in critical condition after responding to a disturbance call. CBS21 reports that the officer was responding to a disturbance call when a shooting occurred. Additional sources indicate that the officer was shot during a traffic stop.

The shooting happened around 1:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Beltline Road near Cartwright Road.

“During the course of the investigation, an officer was shot and a male suspect was also shot,” police said in a statement.

The officer and the suspect were both taken to the hospital in critical condition.