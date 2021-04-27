Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















A Texas police K9 was killed early Monday morning during a search for felony suspects as Mesquite Police Department assisted Balch Springs police in their effort to apprehend the criminals.

The suspects were eventually taken into custody, but in the process something happened that killed K9 Kozmo.

The events occurred about 2:30 a.m. Monday as officers were helping the Balch Springs Police Department chase several armed aggravated robbery suspects, KDFW reported.

They deployed spike strips and disabled the suspects’ vehicle near Bruton Road and Interstate 635. As a result, the suspects fled on foot.

Hence, K9 Kozmo was deployed to help track the wanted individuals. Officers eventually located the perpetrators but could not find Kozmo. The police service dog was found dead after an extensive search and further criminal activity seems likely.

“It does appear that there might have been a struggle involving K9 Kozmo,” said Lt. Stephen Biggs without supplying specific details.

A veterinarian will perform a necropsy and other tests to determine Kozmo’s cause of death.

Afterward, flags were lowered outside the Mesquite Police Department as they mourn the loss of K9 Kozmo.

“It’s a tragedy,” Biggs said. “These animals are not just dogs they’re officers and they’re part of our MPD family.”

A special thank you to the @ Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital as well as @ Texas A&M University Police… Posted by Mesquite Police Department – Texas on Monday, April 26, 2021

According to KDFW, Kozmo was recently recertified at the United States Police Canine Association regional trials.

“They’re ultimately trained to give their life if they have to in the performance of their duties and that’s exactly what Kozmo did — he gave his life so potentially one of our officers didn’t get hurt,” Biggs said.

The K9 unit Kozmo patrolled in was parked out front of the police department on Monday along with a display of his portrait.

We have been overwhelmed by the support being shown for Kozmo and our department by our awesome community. These are… Posted by Mesquite Police Department – Texas on Tuesday, April 27, 2021

“It’s devastating. Not just for the handler, but for all officers here at our department,” Biggs said.

The department will have a memorial service to honor Kozmo.

The names of the suspects involved in the chase have not yet been released. If it’s determined Kozmo died violently at the hands of one of the suspects, additional charges would likely be filed.