DALLAS – The investigation continues into finding who shot at four officers while they were helping victims of a traffic accident at the intersection of John West Road and La Prada Drive.

The shooting occurred on October 31, 2020, at 6:58 p.m.

Two Dallas police officers along with two Mesquite officers — all in uniform — were targeted, CBSDFW reported.

While waiting on a tow truck for one of the cars involved in the collision, one of the officers heard a shot come from behind their location. Immediately following the initial shot, 4-5 additional rounds were fired. The officers took cover and called for further assistance.

Officers were able to safely advance toward the area of gunfire in an attempt to locate a suspect or suspects. As officers were running, they heard screaming coming from 8300 La Prada Drive. They ran to that location but did not locate anyone injured or a suspect.

No officers were injured during this incident.