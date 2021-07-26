Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















FT. WORTH, Texas – A gunman opened fire on a group of people following a disturbance early Monday morning, killing one person before being stoned to death by the crowd. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. after the suspect opened fire at a crowd in Fort Worth’s Como neighborhood, according to Fox 4. The gunman killed one individual and left two people in critical condition.

The Washington Examiner reported that after the shooting, the crowd defended themselves using gardening stones.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

“An altercation occurred during a party at this location resulting in two subjects deceased, one victim in critical condition, and two victims’ injuries were non-life-threatening. Homicide detectives were notified,” a spokesperson for the Fort Worth Police Department told the Washington Examiner in a statement.

Details of the shooting have not been released and the identity of the suspect and victims are not yet known.