ARLINGTON, Texas — A firefighter from Arlington, Texas was found dead in a hotel in Cancun where he and his wife were celebrating their 10-year wedding anniversary, but his family has doubts it was an accident.

Elijah Snow has been a firefighter for eight years with the Arlington Fire Department. Mexican officials said his body was found last Monday trapped in a hotel bathroom window. His family said he may have been kidnapped and murdered, CBS DFW reported.

Snow’s father-in-law, Randy Elledge, told the news outlet that Snow and his wife were drinking at a hotel bar when his wife returned to their room and he stayed behind. Snow’s wife woke up about 4 a.m. and discovered her husband missing, at which time she alerted authorities, Elledge said.

The firefighter’s body was discovered in another hotel, NBC News reported. Officials in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo said Friday that Snow died of mechanical asphyxiation after getting trapped in the bathroom window of the hotel.

A Snow family attorney obtained crime scene photos showing he had been badly beaten. However, the official word from the Mexican government is that no evidence of violence was discovered at the scene. An investigation is ongoing and the U.S. Embassy in Mexico is monitoring the case, according to Fox News.

Snow’s remains were returned to his hometown in Texas last Friday. His funeral will be held Tuesday in Arlington.

Arlington Professional Firefighters, a labor association representing Arlington firefighters, said Snow “was an outstanding firefighter as well as a dedicated public servant,” NBC DFW reported.

“The Fire Department will take all necessary steps to ensure that Elijah’s family is properly supported throughout this difficult time,” the union said. “Our prayers are with his family.”

The APFF added that Snow was the son of Arlington firefighter Ronny Snow who died in the line of duty in 1985.

In addition to his wife, Snow leaves behind two children.

