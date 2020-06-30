HOUSTON — A Texas convenient store clerk shot and killed a robbery suspect Monday night who reportedly first fired at him after trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill, according to local reports.

The Houston Police Department responded to calls about a robbery in progress at the Super Qwik Food Store off Fulton Street and Julia near the North Freeway around 10 p.m., KHOU reported.

By the time officers arrived at the scene, a man had been shot and was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

The 56-year-old suspect, whose name has not yet been released, allegedly went into the Super Qwik Food Store and tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill. The clerk called out the fake currency, and then the suspect made his way into the clerk’s secured area, police said. Police believe the gunman fired at least one shot, missing the clerk by just inches.

“Luckily and fortunately for the convenience store clerk, he had a gun with him. He was able to return fire,” Houston Police Sgt. J. Horn told KHOU. “The suspect or the robber collapsed here at the store. He was transported to the hospital where he died later.”

During the exchange of gunfire, the clerk fired at the suspect, striking him multiple times, KTRK reported.

“He’s very fortunate to be alive right now. We’re thinking that the bullet that the robber or suspect fired was only a few inches away from him,” Horn said.

Horn said the clerk was not harmed in the incident.

The suspect had a criminal record and was released on parole for a similar robbery that occurred last summer, KHOU reported, citing police records.