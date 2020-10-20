MANCHESTER, Tenn. — Manchester Police Captain Chris Patterson was found dead in his truck from a gunshot wound last Friday.

His truck was found on Blue Creek Road. Initial details were limited as local investigators from the DA’s office, Coffee County Sheriff’s detectives and Manchester Police began investigating, WTVF reported.

The autopsy was performed on Sunday.

Consequently, authorities concluded there was no foul play, but no further details were provided.

The 42-year-old captain was third in command who had been with the department for more than 10 years.

He was married with two children.