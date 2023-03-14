Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A Tennessee man landed himself in jail after he reportedly threw an 80-year-old woman into oncoming traffic during a road rage incident, according to a report.

The suspect was identified as Billy Johnson by local police. He was reportedly driving aggressively behind two victims in another automobile, a man and a woman, a police affidavit said.

The male victim said Johnson nearly rear-ended their vehicle as they came to a red light. Johnson exited his car at the stop light, approached the victims’ auto with a flashlight in hand and began banging on their car window, KUTV reported on Tuesday.

The male victim got out of his car and an argument ensued between the two. At this time, the woman in the victim vehicle exited and tried to break up the hostile exchange, court documents revealed.

The affidavit said Johnson proceeded to pick up the 80-year-old woman and threw her into the opposite lane of traffic before fleeing the scene.

The elderly woman was injured and had to be transported to Skyline Medical Center for treatment. She suffered internal head trauma when she hit the pavement and is currently being treated in the intensive care unit at the hospital.

Witnesses who saw the encounter said the woman was thrown across one to two lanes of traffic, and was unable to get up once she hit the ground.

Johnson was located and arrested outside his home shortly after the crime occurred. He is charged with aggravated assault involving serious injury, obstruction of a passageway, and vandalism, according to the news outlet.

The defendant is due to next appear in court on March 31.

