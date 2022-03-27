Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

GLENDALE, Ariz. – A teen suspect was arrested Saturday and charged in connection with a shooting incident at the Tanger Outlets in Glendale, Arizona where four victims and the shooter were injured on Wednesday, officials said.

The unidentified 17-year-old male was taken into custody after he was treated at a hospital, according to a statement from the Glendale Police Department, AZCentral reported.

Although two of the victims — another teen and a woman — have been discharged from the hospital, a 4-year-old remains hospitalized in critical condition, officials said.

According to the Glendale Police Department, the shooting originated during an argument between the 17-year-old suspect and two other teens, 15 and 16, around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, Fox News reported.

The teens knew each other prior to the shooting, police said.

The 17-year-old perpetrator reportedly discharged the weapon during his clash with the other teens, Glendale Officer Tiffany Ngalula said during a press conference on Thursday.

The 15-year-old returned fire with his own gun, striking the 17-year-old suspect who fired first, but also striking a 27-year-old woman and her 4-year-old child.

Identities of the involved parties have not been released.

Since the 17-year-old suspect was identified as the “primary aggressor” he faces several felony charges, which include three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, four counts of felony endangerment, two counts of misconduct involving a deadly weapon (one count for age and one count for prior felony conviction), and one count of criminal damage, AZ Central reported.

It was unclear if the 15-year-old who returned fire will face charges.

According to the news outlet, the 17-year-old suspect is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond. He is charged as an adult.