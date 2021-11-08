Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















Spring, Texas – Police are searching for a suspect after he fired multiple bullets into a police station in Spring, Texas on Monday afternoon.

The suspect drove into the parking lot of the police station located at 20122 Holzworth Road around 12:30 p.m. and shot up the front door, windows, and the building, according to a Facebook post from Constable Mark Herman. Herman said the suspect was a “black male” and was driving a white 4-door sedan.

The suspect remains at large.

Herman urged anyone who recognizes the vehicle or suspect to contact the Precinct 4 Constable’s office at 281-376-3472.