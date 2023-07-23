Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

KENOSHA, Wisconsin — Family members are demanding camera footage after police say that 36-year-old Jacob Albright shot himself inside a Pleasant Prairie police car after being arrested on weapons offenses on Thursday.

Police say that they did not locate a firearm on Albright during the arrest when he was searched after arrest.

Officers say at 3:46 p.m., they were driving their squad car on Sheridan Road near the entrance of the Kenosha County Courthouse when they heard a gunshot from the back seat.

After a preliminary investigation, police say Albright suffered a self-inflicted gunshot from a concealed weapon not located in the initial search by the officers. They add that lifesaving measures were attempted, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Family members say that Albright was arrested wearing shorts and a t-shirt and don’t understand how police missed a weapon on his possession.

Loved ones shared memories of Albright at a vigil Saturday at the Kenosha County Courthouse.