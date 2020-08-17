CHICAGO — Chicago police have arrested a man they say attacked an officer with a skateboard during a clash between demonstrators and police on Saturday.

According to authorities, Jeremy Johnson, 25, has been booked on the charge of felony aggravated battery to a peace officer after the incident, which occurred near the intersection of Wacker Drive and Michigan Avenue on Saturday afternoon, NBC 5 Chicago reported.

Police say the man attacked the officer with a skateboard during a violent confrontation between demonstrators and authorities at the scene.

The officer, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the attack, sustained minor injuries and was hospitalized after the attack, police said.

The attack was captured on surveillance video, which police released on Sunday morning. The video shows demonstrators in the crowd putting on ponchos and changing clothes beneath umbrellas, which police say were used to conceal the actions of members of the crowd.

After an individual in a bike helmet lunged at police, officers began to push back against the crowd, and that’s when an individual with a skateboard began to hit an officer in the head, NBC 5 reported.

Police said 17 police officers were injured and 24 people arrested Saturday during the violent encounter, Law Officer reported.