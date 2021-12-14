Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LAKELAND, Fla. — A substitute teacher in Florida was arrested after reportedly having sex with a teenage student who shared one of their encounters in a Snapchat video, law enforcement officials said.

Ayanna Davis, 20, a substitute English teacher at Lakeland High School, was arrested on Friday. She admitted to having sex with the student on four occasion, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The exact age of the victim wasn’t disclosed but the sheriff’s office said in the release the student was 16 years old or younger.

Davis’ admission matched the student’s statement indicating the two engaged in sex twice at her house and twice at the victim’s home, WFLA reported.

The sheriff’s office began the investigation on Dec. 3 after a student informed the school’s resource officer that a Snapchat video was being widely circulated, which showed Davis having sex with a student.

Investigators are still trying to locate the video.

“I know it’s out there someplace,” Sheriff Grady Judd told WFLA. “This is a clear violation of sexual battery laws. She was in a position of influence over the victim, and she took advantage of that for her own twisted pleasure.”

After her confession, Davis was charged by the sheriff’s office with two counts of sexual battery by custodian and offenses against students by an authority figure. She additionally was charged with two additional counts of sexual battery by the Lakeland Police Department.

She made her first court appearance on Dec. 11. Consequently, a $60,000 bond was ordered for all five charges. Her arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 10, 2022.

Davis served at Lakeland High School as a substitute teacher through staffing company Kelly Education Services, New York Post reported.

Davis is no longer authorized to work in any Polk County public schools, officials said.

“We expect substitute teachers to uphold the same high standards of conduct and professionalism as our full-time educators,” said Superintendent Frederick Heid in a statement. “The charges against this person are disgraceful and a complete violation of the trust that teachers build with their students. There is no room in our schools for this type of conduct.”

