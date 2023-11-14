Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla – Deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida conducted a traffic stop on a pickup truck for failure to display proper vehicle registration on Saturday. The truck had a “sovereign citizen” tag in lieu of a state issued license plate in place.

The driver, later identified as Detry Wogerman, 58, believed he was exempt from state law by declaring himself to be a “sovereign citizen.” He and a woman on the phone, who later appeared in person, argued with deputies about their misguided authority.

Wogerman was eventually removed from the truck and arrested on charges of driving an unregistered motor vehicle, driving with a suspended/revoked license (habitual), and resisting an officer without violence, Breaking 911 reported.

The woman who later appeared in person and wanted to argue on behalf of Wogerman, was identified as 43-year-old Laralynne Nabozny. She was arrested on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence, according to VCSO.

The sovereign citizen movement in the U.S. is an unorganized group of anti-government activists who claim their own pseudolegal belief system based on misinterpretations of common law, therefore asserting their personal authority to be exempt from any government statutes, unless they consent to them.