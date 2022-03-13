No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

South Carolina officer avoids injury when police cruiser crushed by shipping container

South Carolina police officer

A Charleston Police car was crushed Saturday morning when an empty container flew off its truck and smashed into the vehicle. (Charleston Police Department)

March 13, 2022
Law OfficerbyLaw Officer
Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CHARLESTON, S.C. – A South Carolina police officer managed to avoid injury when his police cruiser was crushed by an empty shipping container that flew off its truck Saturday morning, according to a report.

The truck was passing an officer with the Charleston Police Department who was in his police unit while responding to the call of a disabled vehicle, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

The container broke free and flew off the truck, smashing into the police car before ricocheting away and falling into the Wando River, Wolfsen said.

The officer and other motorists escaped the perilous circumstances unharmed, Live 5 News reported.


Share and speak up for justice, law & order...
Tags:
Law Officer

Law Officer

Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement—for law enforcement and supporters of justice, law, and order. This unique facet makes Law Officer much more than just a publishing company, but a true advocate for the law enforcement profession.

Related Posts

Load More

Latest Articles

Load More

Weekly E-Newsletter

Subscribe—and get the latest news and editorials direct from Law Officer each week!

[newsletter_form type="minimal"]

MUST READ

Load More

JOIN THE FIGHT

HONOR THROUGH RESEARCH

SAFEGUARD RECRUITING

BE COURAGEOUS

FIND MORE…

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 LawOfficer.com