South Carolina officer avoids injury when police cruiser crushed by shipping container

CHARLESTON, S.C. – A South Carolina police officer managed to avoid injury when his police cruiser was crushed by an empty shipping container that flew off its truck Saturday morning, according to a report.

The truck was passing an officer with the Charleston Police Department who was in his police unit while responding to the call of a disabled vehicle, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

The container broke free and flew off the truck, smashing into the police car before ricocheting away and falling into the Wando River, Wolfsen said.

The officer and other motorists escaped the perilous circumstances unharmed, Live 5 News reported.