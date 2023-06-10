Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

San Francisco – A video showing members of San Francisco’s law enforcement community raising a Pride flag over a county jail in the district has caused outrage after it was posted on TikTok.

‘Our enemies are laughing at us,’ wrote conservative activist Graham Allen on Twitter when posting a link to the clip.

The Daily Mail reports that the footage shows two deputies bringing out the Progress version of the Pride flag alongside Old Glory to be flown above county jail three. Members of both the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department and the San Francisco Police Department are shown saluting.

In the video, a patch in the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department in Pride colors flashes up on the screen with the caption: ‘A call for Unity Visibility Equality’ set to the soundtrack of Born this Way by LGBTQ activist Lady Gaga.

Only in woke ass San Francisco does this happen pic.twitter.com/mIRsXXnYEc — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) June 9, 2023

Some are unhappy with the video.

Our enemies are LAUGHING AT US. Absolutely DISGUSTING!,’ wrote Turning Point USA’s Graham Allen.

‘One of the dumbest things I have ever seen. You guys should be embarrassed,’ Pennsylvania cop Mike Shaw wrote on Instagram.

‘WTF is SF Sheriff doing celebrating someone’s sexual preference?,’ wrote another commenter. ‘That’s why everyone is leaving,’ said another.

‘The only flag we salute and wear on our uniform is the American flag. The core values of the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office are service, professionalism and pride. We take pride in our commitment to service, and in our deputies who reflect the diversity of the city in which we serve,’ the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office responded.