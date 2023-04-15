Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. – A sheriff’s K9 and a wanted felony suspect were both killed during a deputy-involved shooting near the unincorporated city of Perris in Riverside County on Friday afternoon. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were in the area known as Mead Valley in Perris searching for a felon when they received a call at 4:47 p.m. from a resident regarding an unknown male and female on their property in the 22200 block of River Road.

Deputies quickly arrived and information led them to believe the male was the wanted felony suspect. A K9 handler and his partner, K9 Rudy, were called in to assist with the search and apprehension, KTLA reported.

During the search, Rudy alerted to an unspecified hiding spot. When the suspects were located, the male fired at deputies, striking K9 Rudy. The suspects refused to surrender and fled. They were seen running toward an occupied residence by the Sheriff’s Aviation Unit.

As deputies closed in on them, the male suspect aimed his weapon at law enforcement personnel and a deputy-involved shooting occurred, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

K9 Rudy was transported to veterinary hospital but he did not survive, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. They did not indicate why the man was wanted. His name has not yet been released.

With great sorrow and a heavy heart, we announce the passing of K-9 Rudy. Rudy succumbed to injuries tonight sustained during the search for a wanted suspect. pic.twitter.com/j9vcN94kJW — Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) April 15, 2023

No human deputies were injured and there are no outstanding suspects. The female suspect, who was not identified, was detained pending further investigation.

Deputy Day with K9 Rudy. (Riverside County Sheriff’s Department)

The deputy-involved shooting is being investigated by the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.