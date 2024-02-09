Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

When the deputies of the Kinney County (TX) Sheriff’s Department are out on patrol, they are surrounded by prayer and God’s Word. Every patrol car is adorned with a Bible verse. One officer, for example, has a passage from Ephesians emblazoned on his vehicle.

“Put on the armor of God so that you may be able to stand firm against the tactics of the devil,” the verse read.

Todd Starnes reported that not only is the Texas border community facing a clear and present danger from the illegal alien invasion but a Wisconsin-based organization of atheists is demanding the sheriff’s department remove the Bible verses from patrol vehicles.

“Kinney County must immediately remove the bible quotes from its official vehicles in order to respect the constitutional separation between religion and government and the diverse views of its residents and employees,” FFRF said in a statement. “It is highly inappropriate for the county to display Bible verses on government property and to issue public statements about how residents should be Christians.”

The out-of-town atheists strongly hinted they would sue Kinney County if the verses are not scraped off the vehicles.

Kinney County Chief Deputy Armando Garcia told The Center Square that the Bible verses are “important because God is our true one leader.”

“I am a Christian and I trust in God. In a lot of the dangerous situations I’ve been in, I believe he’s the only reason I’ve come out of those situations,” Garcia said.