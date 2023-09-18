Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal has had several nicknames over the years, from the “Big Aristotle” to “Shaq Fu,” to the “Big Diesel.” Now you can add the “Big Recruiter” to the list as he was featured in a recruitment video with the Los Angeles Port Police.

In the video, Los Angeles Port Police officers called in the big man during a simulated arrest encounter. Shaq “arrived on scene” in a Lenco BearCat in full uniform to help the department, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported.

“Team is more important than any of us,” Officer O’Neal said. “If you have what it takes to join the Los Angeles Port Police, come on down. It’s time to dive in.”

Anyone interested in learning more about the law enforcement agency can visit the department’s website.

O’Neal, who graduated from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Reserve Academy when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, has fulfilled duties (honorary and otherwise) with several law enforcement agencies including Los Angeles Port Police, U.S. Air Marshal Service, Miami Police Department, Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, Doral Police Department, and the Jonesboro County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sportskeeda, O’Neal holds the record as the tallest sheriff’s deputy on record in the United States.

The NBA icon can also be referred to as the “Big Donator” since he has purchased police vehicles destroyed during riots and donated funds for rewards during homicide investigations.

