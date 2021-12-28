Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

INDONESIA — A man working as a security guard in Indonesia survived a direct lightning strike, which vaporized his umbrella and knocked him to the ground as sparks fly in a stunning video.

Whether he is fortunate to survive, or unfortunate for being struck is a matter of perspective, but the electrifying event occurred on Dec. 20, Newsflare reported.

The security guard was identified as Abdul Rosyd, 35, who was making his rounds at a rainy courtyard in the coastal town of Cilincing in North Jakarta, Indonesia, according to the New York Post.

The video begins with Rosyid strolling in an open space in the rain while shielding himself with an umbrella. Suddenly, a lightning bolt zaps the unsuspecting guard, knocking him to the ground in what looks like a small explosion.

The video shows fellow security guards rushing to the aid of their co-worker, who is lying motionless on the ground.

Rosyid was transported to the hospital for treatment and survived the stunning blow. He suffered burns on his hand, but was otherwise all right. He was discharged from the facility four days later, according to Cilincing Police Commissioner R. Manurung.

In addition to his umbrella, Rosyid was also reportedly carrying a radio at the time of the strike, the Post reported.