GARDENA, Calif. — A security guard in Southern California was charged with murder Wednesday after prosecutors say he shot a 50-year-old man at a supermarket because the man was not wearing a mask.

The incident occurred at market in Gardena on Sunday, when the customer, Jerry Lewis, reportedly entered the store without a mask and got into an argument with the guard, Umeir Hawkins.

Masks are mandated in the state of California, a rule put into effect by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in mid-June as the state saw a resurgence in coronavirus cases amid phased reopenings of businesses, Fox News reported.

Lewis apparently left the store, returned and continued fighting with Hawkins, who then fatally shot Lewis as he walked away, according to prosecutors.

Hawkins and his wife Sabrina Carter were each charged with one count of possession of a handgun by a felon, stemming from a prior conviction in 2013 for assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, according to a press release by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Bail for Hawkins was set a $1 million and $35,000 for Carter.